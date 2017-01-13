Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Drivers dealt with traffic backups in Fayetteville after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole causing major damage early Friday morning.
It happened on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway.
Flying debris from the collision hit a second vehicle.
Repairs to the power pole and traffic lights took several hours.
VEH CRASH Skibo / All American: damage to the power pole and traffic lights. On scene conducting traffic control. Expects delays this AM.— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 13, 2017
The road reopened around 9 a.m. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Justin Parry - the driver of the pickup - is charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane control.
