Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayetteville
Truck hits utility pole on Skibo Road in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Drivers dealt with traffic backups in Fayetteville after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole causing major damage early Friday morning.

It happened on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway.


Flying debris from the collision hit a second vehicle.

Repairs to the power pole and traffic lights took several hours.



The road reopened around 9 a.m. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Justin Parry - the driver of the pickup - is charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane control.

