Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayetteville

VEH CRASH Skibo / All American: damage to the power pole and traffic lights. On scene conducting traffic control. Expects delays this AM. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 13, 2017

Drivers dealt with traffic backups in Fayetteville after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole causing major damage early Friday morning.It happened on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway.Flying debris from the collision hit a second vehicle.Repairs to the power pole and traffic lights took several hours.The road reopened around 9 a.m. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Justin Parry - the driver of the pickup - is charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane control.