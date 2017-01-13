Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayettville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Drivers are dealing with traffic backups in Fayetteville after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole causing major damage early Friday morning.
It happened on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway.
Flying debris from the collision hit a second vehicle, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.
Authorities say repairs to the power pole and traffic lights will take several hours. Drivers should expect heavy delays.
VEH CRASH Skibo / All American: damage to the power pole and traffic lights. On scene conducting traffic control. Expects delays this AM.— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 13, 2017