Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayettville

VEH CRASH Skibo / All American: damage to the power pole and traffic lights. On scene conducting traffic control. Expects delays this AM. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 13, 2017

Drivers are dealing with traffic backups in Fayetteville after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole causing major damage early Friday morning.It happened on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway.Flying debris from the collision hit a second vehicle, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.Authorities say repairs to the power pole and traffic lights will take several hours. Drivers should expect heavy delays.