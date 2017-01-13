NEWS

Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayettville
Truck hits utility pole on Skibo Road in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Drivers are dealing with traffic backups in Fayetteville after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole causing major damage early Friday morning.

It happened on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway.


Flying debris from the collision hit a second vehicle, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Authorities say repairs to the power pole and traffic lights will take several hours. Drivers should expect heavy delays.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
