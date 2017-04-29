NEWS

Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines

Truck crash in Fuquay-Varina (Credit: Fuquay-Varina Police Department via Facebook)

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina Police said a truck pulled down power lines near O'Reilly Auto Parts on N. Main Street Saturday morning.


The truck driver attempted to drive through an area not designated for truck deliveries around 4 a.m.

The truck pulled down power lines and several poles in the area, causing a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished.

Power and cable are currently out in the area. Repair crews are on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

