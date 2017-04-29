Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines

Crews on scene where truck hits power lines in Fuquay. Numerous power outages reported. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/2MSNqTpH2l — Dearon Smith (@Dearon_Smith) April 29, 2017

Fuquay-Varina Police said a truck pulled down power lines near O'Reilly Auto Parts on N. Main Street Saturday morning.The truck driver attempted to drive through an area not designated for truck deliveries around 4 a.m.The truck pulled down power lines and several poles in the area, causing a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished.Power and cable are currently out in the area. Repair crews are on the scene.No injuries were reported.