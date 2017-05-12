NEWS

Truck driver emotional over Fort Bragg crash that left soldier dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck driver discusses his deadly collision with a Fort Bragg vehicle.

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The driver of a car-carrier truck that was involved in a crash with a Humvee that left a soldier dead and two others injured spoke exclusively to ABC11 on Friday.

Just 12 hours after getting home from that horrific accident, retired Sgt. Maj. Jim Wilhelm was at Hay Street United Methodist Church feeding the community.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"It's the family members of the soldiers that need our prayers," Wilhelm said.



It was one of the worst crash scenes he had ever seen, Wilhelm said. He was headed back to Fayetteville from Greensboro on Thursday when he says a Humvee crossed the center line on Plank Road near Mott Lake and slammed into his 18-wheeler.

ORIGINAL STORY: FORT BRAGG SOLDIER KILLED IN CRASH ON POST, 2 INJURED

According to Wilhelm, the Humvee was destroyed. Wilhelm thinks the crash could've been even worse had the heavy duty military vehicle struck the two cars behind him. Though he's thankful his truck acted as a buffer, he hasn't stopped praying for the family of the soldier who lost his life.

"We lost a young soldier," said a visibly emotional Wilhelm. "To lose one just driving a vehicle in peacetime, we call it. War is different. To lose a life, like this is really hard."

Fort Bragg has not yet released the names of the soldiers involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssoldier killedsoldiersfayetteville newsfort bragg newsFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fort Bragg soldier killed in crash on post, 2 injured
NEWS
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein will brief Senate on Comey
At least 3 dead in latest Ebola outbreak
Trump threatens to cancel press briefings, says Spicer 'gets beat up'
Leaked NSA tools used in cyberattack on UK hospitals, analysts say
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after Durham multi-car crash
Man killed in ATV crash near Apex
New way to clear foliage that 'goat' out of hand...
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Warrant: Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old for sex
Trees come crashing down, power out after storms
Gunman kills Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Show More
Raleigh's Wine & Design featured on 'Shark Tank'
Authorities think suspect in Durham break-ins shot dog
Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer with motorized podium
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
DUI crash caused by man deported 15 times, officials say
More News
Top Video
New way to clear foliage that 'goat' out of hand...
Trees come crashing down, power out after storms
Senate gives final OK to budget plan; heads to House
Harris Teeter hosts veteran who got hateful note on car
More Video