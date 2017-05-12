This was the truck involved involved in yesterday's Humvee crash on Fort Bragg. We speak exclusively with the driver only on #ABC11. pic.twitter.com/F5qlQwc0ef — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 12, 2017

The driver of a car-carrier truck that was involved in a crash with a Humvee that left a soldier dead and two others injured spoke exclusively to ABC11 on Friday.Just 12 hours after getting home from that horrific accident, retired Sgt. Maj. Jim Wilhelm was at Hay Street United Methodist Church feeding the community."It's the family members of the soldiers that need our prayers," Wilhelm said.It was one of the worst crash scenes he had ever seen, Wilhelm said. He was headed back to Fayetteville from Greensboro on Thursday when he says a Humvee crossed the center line on Plank Road near Mott Lake and slammed into his 18-wheeler.According to Wilhelm, the Humvee was destroyed. Wilhelm thinks the crash could've been even worse had the heavy duty military vehicle struck the two cars behind him. Though he's thankful his truck acted as a buffer, he hasn't stopped praying for the family of the soldier who lost his life."We lost a young soldier," said a visibly emotional Wilhelm. "To lose one just driving a vehicle in peacetime, we call it. War is different. To lose a life, like this is really hard."Fort Bragg has not yet released the names of the soldiers involved.The crash remains under investigation.