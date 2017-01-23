NEWS

Trump places hiring freeze on some federal workers

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during the presidential inaugural Chairman's Global Dinner, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is signing a memorandum that freezes hiring for some federal government workers as a way to reduce payrolls and rein in the size of the federal workforce.

Trump's directive is fulfilling one of his campaign promises. He tells reporters that members of the military will be exempted from the hiring freeze.

The new president has vowed to take on the federal bureaucracy and the action could be the first step in an attempt to curtail government employment.

The memorandum signed by Trump's is similar to one that President George W. Bush signed at the start of his administration in 2001.

Trump is also reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

Stay on top of political news stories with the ABC11 News App

The regulation has been something of a political football, instituted by Republican administrations and rescinded by Democratic ones since 1984.

Most recently, President Barack Obama ended the ban in 2009.

Trump signed it one day after the Jan. 22 anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the date which is traditionally when presidents take action on the policy.

The policy also prohibits taxpayer funding for groups that lobby to legalize abortion or promote it as a family planning method.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdonald trumpnational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
42-Year-Old Man ID'd as Good Samaritan Killed in San Antonio Mall Shooting
Retiring Border Chief Calls Trump's Wall a Waste of Time, Money
Cary sees rash of car break-ins at gym parking lots
Trucker loses trailer of marbles on Indiana freeway
More News
Top Stories
NC couple expecting twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash
Cary sees rash of car break-ins at gym parking lots
Home destroyed by fire north of Durham
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Crash causes backups on I-40 during morning commute
Shots fired at club in downtown Raleigh
Toddler without car seat injured in Fayetteville crash
Show More
Driver rescued from mangled Moore County wreckage
NC has Monday deadline for FEMA hurricane help
Police officer rescues woman from burning car
19 dead as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos