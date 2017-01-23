Trump places hiring freeze on some federal workers

President Donald Trump is signing a memorandum that freezes hiring for some federal government workers as a way to reduce payrolls and rein in the size of the federal workforce.Trump's directive is fulfilling one of his campaign promises. He tells reporters that members of the military will be exempted from the hiring freeze.The new president has vowed to take on the federal bureaucracy and the action could be the first step in an attempt to curtail government employment.The memorandum signed by Trump's is similar to one that President George W. Bush signed at the start of his administration in 2001.Trump is also reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.The regulation has been something of a political football, instituted by Republican administrations and rescinded by Democratic ones since 1984.Most recently, President Barack Obama ended the ban in 2009.Trump signed it one day after the Jan. 22 anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the date which is traditionally when presidents take action on the policy.The policy also prohibits taxpayer funding for groups that lobby to legalize abortion or promote it as a family planning method.