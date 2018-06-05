Trump takes aim at Sessions for 'Russian Witch Hunt Hoax'

President Trump blamed his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, again for the ongoing "Russian Witch Hunt Hoax" in a tweet this morning."The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn't tell me he was going to recuse himself," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "I would have quickly picked someone else."On May 30, Trump lamented picking Sessions on Twitter, responding to a tweet by Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.Earlier this morning, Trump questioned the delay of the inspector general's report on his former rival, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey."What is taking so long with the Inspector General's Report on Crooked Hillary and Slipper James Comey," Trump wrote, adding, "Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker!"His tweet comes on the heels of a scheduled interview between lawmakers and the first of three current and former FBI officials as part of an ongoing review of how the Department of Justice handled the Clinton and Russia investigations, according to congressional aides.Comey has defended his handling of the Clinton and Russia probes in response to criticism that he acted improperly by drafting his statement about Clinton while the investigation was ongoing and disclosing that the email investigation was reopened in late October of 2016 shortly before the presidential election."If you've been investigating for a year, you know that, unless things change, we're going to head in this direction. Prosecutors and investigators all the time draft indictments before they finish the investigation. Their mind is open that if they find something that changes their view, they won't bring an indictment. But they know where it's headed after a year of investigation. Same thing here," Comey told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in April.