Trump takes aim at Sessions for 'Russian Witch Hunt Hoax'

PAOLA CHAVEZ
President Donald Trump again targeted his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in an early morning Twitter rant, blasting him for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and saying that he would have "picked someone else."

The president also lashed out at the Department of Justice Inspector General, asking if a report on the FBI's handling of the Clinton and Russia investigations was delayed because it was being "changed and made weaker."

"What is taking so long with the Inspector General's Report on Crooked Hillary and Slipper James Comey," Trump wrote, adding, "Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker!"

His tweet comes on the heels of a scheduled interview between lawmakers and the first of three current and former FBI officials as part of an ongoing review of how the Department of Justice handled the Clinton and Russia investigations, according to congressional aides.

Comey has defended his handling of the Clinton and Russia probes in response to criticism that he acted improperly by drafting his statement about Clinton while the investigation was ongoing and disclosing that the email investigation was reopened in late October of 2016 shortly before the presidential election.

"If you've been investigating for a year, you know that, unless things change, we're going to head in this direction. Prosecutors and investigators all the time draft indictments before they finish the investigation. Their mind is open that if they find something that changes their view, they won't bring an indictment. But they know where it's headed after a year of investigation. Same thing here," Comey told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in April.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Bill calls for armed teachers
Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Show More
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
New details tie suspect to 6 killings in Arizona; targets appear connected to divorce
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
More News