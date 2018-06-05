Trump takes aim at Sessions for 'Russian Witch Hunt Hoax'

President Donald Trump again targeted his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in an early morning Twitter rant, blasting him for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and saying that he would have "picked someone else."The president also lashed out at the Department of Justice Inspector General, asking if a report on the FBI's handling of the Clinton and Russia investigations was delayed because it was being "changed and made weaker.""What is taking so long with the Inspector General's Report on Crooked Hillary and Slipper James Comey," Trump wrote, adding, "Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker!"His tweet comes on the heels of a scheduled interview between lawmakers and the first of three current and former FBI officials as part of an ongoing review of how the Department of Justice handled the Clinton and Russia investigations, according to congressional aides.Comey has defended his handling of the Clinton and Russia probes in response to criticism that he acted improperly by drafting his statement about Clinton while the investigation was ongoing and disclosing that the email investigation was reopened in late October of 2016 shortly before the presidential election."If you've been investigating for a year, you know that, unless things change, we're going to head in this direction. Prosecutors and investigators all the time draft indictments before they finish the investigation. Their mind is open that if they find something that changes their view, they won't bring an indictment. But they know where it's headed after a year of investigation. Same thing here," Comey told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in April.