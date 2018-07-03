Trump to meet with 2nd female Supreme Court candidate

JOHN SANTUCCI
President Donald Trump has met with four potential Supreme Court nominees and is expected to meet with a second female justice as early as Tuesday, sources close to the president told ABC News on Monday.

The four potential nominees who met with Trump on Monday, one of whom may fill the seat soon vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy, were: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar, sources told ABC News.

Trump also is expected to meet with Justice Joan Larsen of the 6th Circuit as early as Tuesday, sources familiar with the president's meetings told ABC News.

News of the first four candidates' meeting with Trump was first reported by The Washington Post.
