PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

President Donald Trump sent out this tweet on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Twitter)

KGO
WASHINGTON --
The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."

The apparent typo, which remained on his account for more than an hour, sparked thousands of humorous and confused responses on Twitter.

Merriam-Webster even tweeted about the situation:

In less than an hour #covfefe was the top trending term, as the statement was being retweeted, liked, and commented on tens of thousands of times.

Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to try and understand and speculate what the President could have meant.

And others just used it for humor:

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel weighed in as well:

Regardless, many believed the tweet would have been deleted -- but it was left up -- magnified to Trump's 39 million plus followers.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump
Related Topics:
newssocial mediatwitterdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsinternet
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Kathy Griffin 'sorry' for photo holding replica of Trump's bloody head
Deep cuts to Medicaid: What Trump's budget means for NC
Trump honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech
Source: Kushner sought secret back channel with Russia
More President Donald Trump
NEWS
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing and injuring dozens
Tiger Woods allegedly asleep at the wheel, changed his story: Police report
JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after battery fire
More News
Top Stories
Planned development a game-changer for Cary
Man took photos of child in bathroom, Durham police say
NC government spending bill heading to House budget panel
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing and injuring dozens
Garner boy who became honorary police officer dies
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
'Suicide by cop' avoided at Orlando airport
Show More
Wakefield HS investigating teddy bear hanging by noose
Factory owners ponder rebuild after Henderson fire
Is your local law enforcement agency using body cameras?
NAACP protesters back for more at General Assembly
US successfully shoots down mock warhead over Pacific
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos