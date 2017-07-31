NEWS

Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at South Carolina beach

(Shutterstock)

DEBORDIEU BEACH, South Carolina --
Firefighters say two 12-year-old girls have been bitten by a small shark off the South Carolina coast.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman told news outlets that firefighters were called to the DeBordieu Beach part of Georgetown County on Saturday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The girls were in a raft when a shark about 2 or 3 feet (0.60 meters) long jumped aboard and thrashed about.

One girl was bitten on her thigh and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was in stable condition.

The other girl did not require hospitalization.

Their names have not been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssharksshark attackbeachesSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
Union Station in Raleigh construction 70% complete
Missing Colorado rafter was searching for treasure, friends and family say
Pentagon still awaiting White House guidance on transgender military ban
More News
Top Stories
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Union Station in Raleigh construction 70% complete
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
'I am transgender': US soldier shares personal journey
OnStar helps Goldsboro police find stolen car
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Father of NC fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found
Show More
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Capital Blvd. detours to remain 'indefinitely,' city says
Police officer helps girl, 4, search home for monsters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos