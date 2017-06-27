NEWS

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Chapel Hill retirement community

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire at Chapel Hill retirement home

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Carol Woods Retirement Community.



According to the Chapel Hill Fire Department, the fire, located at 750 Weaver Dairy Rd., started before 4 p.m.

Chopper 11 was on scene and caught crews putting out the fire on the roof.

Chopper video also shows white smoke billowing from a hole in the roof.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfireChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massive cyberattack spreads ransomware across Europe, US
Former North Carolina district attorneys indicted
Chicago officers indicted in shooting death of Laquan McDonald
RDU Police need help finding woman missing from work
Fayetteville names Gina Hawkins as new police chief
More News
Top Stories
RDU Police need help finding woman missing from work
Former North Carolina district attorneys indicted
Fayetteville names Gina Hawkins as new police chief
Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty in shooting dog death
Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote
NC man sentenced in foiled ISIS inspired shooting
A new island has popped up along North Carolina's coast!
Show More
Arrested: Man wanted for flashing mom, children on ATT
North Carolina lawmakers slated to address 'brunch bill'
Tenn. boys found living among trash, dead animals
Security guard stabbed at night club, man arrested
Cooper officially vetoes state budget; override likely
More News
Top Video
RDU Police need help finding woman missing from work
Fayetteville names Gina Hawkins as new police chief
Security guard stabbed at night club, man arrested
Controversial dress code change sent back to committee
More Video