Crews are responding to 750 weaver dairy rd for a confirmed commercial structure fire. 2nd alarm at this time. @chapelhillgov #chtraffic — Chapel Hill Fire (@ChapelHillFD) June 27, 2017

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Carol Woods Retirement Community.According to the Chapel Hill Fire Department, the fire, located at 750 Weaver Dairy Rd., started before 4 p.m.Chopper 11 was on scene and caught crews putting out the fire on the roof.Chopper video also shows white smoke billowing from a hole in the roof.