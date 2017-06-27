CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Carol Woods Retirement Community.
Crews are responding to 750 weaver dairy rd for a confirmed commercial structure fire. 2nd alarm at this time. @chapelhillgov #chtraffic— Chapel Hill Fire (@ChapelHillFD) June 27, 2017
According to the Chapel Hill Fire Department, the fire, located at 750 Weaver Dairy Rd., started before 4 p.m.
Chopper 11 was on scene and caught crews putting out the fire on the roof.
Chopper video also shows white smoke billowing from a hole in the roof.
