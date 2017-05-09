Two die in fire at Myrtle Beach campground

Fire officials say two people have died and another person has been hurt in a fire at a coastal South Carolina campground.Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner told local media outlets that the fire was reported at Apache Family Campground and Pier near Myrtle Beach early Tuesday.Tanner says four trailers caught fire and two of them were destroyed in the flames.The names of the victims have not been released.Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach had the blaze under control within the hour.The cause of the fire is under investigation.