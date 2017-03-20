EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1808794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Durham are investigating a crash that killed two people on Interstate 85

Durham police are piecing together a wrong-way crash that left two people dead early Monday morning.It happened along Interstate 85 near exit 179 for Club Boulevard.Authorities said just before 12:30 a.m., a car and a SUV collided in the northbound lanes of I-85 after one of the vehicles was traveling in the wrong direction.The drivers of the vehicles were killed, but three children survived the crash, apparently uninjured.The children were taken to the hospital so that doctors could confirm they were not hurt.There is no indication so far that alcohol was a factor in the crash, but police tell ABC11 that an eyewitness reported seeing an SUV traveling north - in the correct direction - at what officers described as a high rate of speed.The incident is still under investigation.Northbound lanes of I-85 reopened just before 5:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.