Two people injured in Durham shooting

Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting that left two people injured late Thursday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue.Police tell ABC11 that one man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.A second man ran to Stokes Street after being shot. He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.Authorities said at least one home was damaged by gunfire, but no one inside the house was hurt.Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.