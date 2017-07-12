NEWS

Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are working to track down a crime scene after two people were shot at while driving in northwest Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities say the victims drove to Rex Hospital for help early Wednesday morning after the shooting along Lynn Road.

The victims were not seriously hurt.

Police say the shooting is the result of an ongoing feud and they are trying to find a suspect in the case.

ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mitch McConnell announces Senate will delay start of August recess
4-year-old girl killed in fireworks explosion
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. denies government ties
More News
Top Stories
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
Samaritan helps reunite Youngsville woman with lost wallet
Woman dies in officer-involved shooting on I-40, mother says
5 behind bars as Fayetteville battles sex trafficking
SBI warns of scammers claiming to be from agency
Toddler killed after being hit by car in Harnett County
Show More
Autopsy: Durham man was shot in back by state trooper
Cooper orders flag to fly half-staff in tribute to Marine plane crash victims
Orange County DA clears deputies in fatal shooting
Cooper signs bills against domestic violence into law
Va. man pleads guilty to killing eagle that ate his fish
More News
Top Video
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Samaritan helps reunite Youngsville woman with lost wallet
5 behind bars as Fayetteville battles sex trafficking
Shoot hoops with ACC stars and help fight teen cancer
More Video