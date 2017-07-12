Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police are working to track down a crime scene after two people were shot at while driving in northwest Raleigh.
Authorities say the victims drove to Rex Hospital for help early Wednesday morning after the shooting along Lynn Road.
The victims were not seriously hurt.
Police say the shooting is the result of an ongoing feud and they are trying to find a suspect in the case.
ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.