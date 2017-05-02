Two people shot in Durham; house, car hit by gunfire

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham Police are investigating after two people were shot late Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:41 p.m. The shooting happened on Moreland Avenue off Gunter Street.
One of the victims ran to Kent Street, a police spokesperson said.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The injuries were considered non-life threatening.
A car also had bullet holes and another bullet hit a nearby residence.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a Typo