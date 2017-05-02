NEWS

Two people shot in Durham; house, car hit by gunfire

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were shot in Durham on Moreland Avenue.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating after two people were shot late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:41 p.m. The shooting happened on Moreland Avenue off Gunter Street.

One of the victims ran to Kent Street, a police spokesperson said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The injuries were considered non-life threatening.

A car also had bullet holes and another bullet hit a nearby residence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdurham county newsgun violenceshootingman shotDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fayetteville woman, 66, recounts savage dog attack
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Trump upset Democrats made him look bad in spending deal
Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say
Search resumes for 18-month-old swept away by floodwaters
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh Police respond after 2 shot near Brockton Drive
Upside-down U.S. flag angers Creedmoor restaurant patron
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Durham protesters blame driver, police for tense incident
2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh
Wake County Board of Education approves 2017-18 budget proposal
Wayne Community College shooter gets life without parole
Show More
Fayetteville woman, 66, recounts savage dog attack
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Upside-down U.S. flag angers Creedmoor restaurant patron
2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh
More Video