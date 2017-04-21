Two people shot on Ridgeway Street in Durham

Two people were shot on Ridgeway Street in Durham late Thursday night.Durham Police said it happened in the McDougald Terrace community, in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Street near Wabash. It's theOne victim was taken to the hospital by EMS with what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.The other person's wounds were less severe, and they were taken for treatment in a private vehicle.No other information was immediately available.The case remains under investigation.