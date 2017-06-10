PRODUCT RECALLS

Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens

Stock image of Tyson chicken patties (Shutterstock)

Tyson has recalled approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the label.

The products listed below should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

  • 31.86-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN" with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

  • 31.05-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN" with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

  • 30.6-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

  • 30.6-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

  • 20.0-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

  • 32.81-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS" with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

  • 20-lb bulk cases of "SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties" with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

  • 20-lb bulk cases of "SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters" with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.


Tyson was made aware of the problem June 6, 2017, when they were alerted by an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs they used to make the chicken contained milk.

According to Tyson, some schools purchased these items, but there have been no confirmed reports of allergy reactions.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

To read more click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschickenallergiesfood safetyproduct recalls
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRODUCT RECALLS
Perdue recalls chicken sausage due to contamination
Aunt Jemima recalls frozen waffles, pancakes, more
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
More product recalls
NEWS
2 US soldiers killed, 2 wounded in attack by Afghan soldier
Goldman Sachs CEO appears to troll Trump
Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 2 US soldiers
UK PM says she will form new government despite losing majority
Marches against Islamic law to be held in US cities
More News
Top Stories
Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 2 US soldiers
Durham police investigate 2 armed robberies
Marches against Islamic law to be held in US cities
Cooper addressing graduates at high school alma mater
Social media pic convinces flashing suspect to surrender
Tiger Woods told officer he had taken Xanax
Police release image of knife used in London Bridge attack
Show More
Bittersweet night for Kestrel Heights' final grad class
Air Force base halts flights of F-35s after pilots report 'hypoxia-like symptoms'
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in California
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Wakefield High teens describe 'senior prank' gone wrong
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos