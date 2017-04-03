NEWS

Uber driver shot while dropping off rider in North Carolina

BALLANTYNE, North Carolina --
Authorities are investigating after an Uber driver was shot when he was dropping off a customer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell local media outlets the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Ballantyne, a suburb of Charlotte.

Police say the driver dropped off a customer and then encountered someone who shot at him several times, hitting him once.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the alleged shooter Michael Dunlap, who lives in the complex, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and damage to property. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

