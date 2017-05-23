Authorities in the United Kingdom are turning to social media as they investigate Monday's deadly terrorist attacks.Manchester police are asking users on Twitter to submit videos or pictures.In a tweet, which went out Tuesday afternoon, authorities said that they are "appealing to anyone who was in the Manchester City Centre last night between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has dash-cam footage."Police are calling this "a matter of urgency."Several videos have already surfaced showing the panic and chaos that erupted inside the concert hall.You could see people storming emergency exits and one girl jumping over barriers to reach safety.ABC11 sat down today with Kevin Garofalo, who studies social media use and runs a digital strategy company in Morrisville.He said the age of the fans attending the event will help authorities. The crowd was mostly made up of young adults and teenagers."It was a 'Take out your phone and snapchat your friends and post something on Twitter, and take a video for Facebook live' right, " he said.Garofalo said authorities will have an overwhelming amount of video to sift through which is all readily available."They don't have to go subpoena it," he said. "It's there right there online for everyone to see."Social media is also being used right now to find those who went to that concert and have not been heard from since.Twitter and Facebook users have been sharing pictures and pleas, with the hope of finding those who are missing.Some of these posts have been retweeted 7,000 times.