UNC fans urged to avoid participating in bonfire tradition

If the Tar Heels pull out a victory Monday night, thousands of UNC students and fans can be expected to flock to Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If the Tar Heels pull out a victory Monday night, thousands of UNC students and fans can be expected to flock to Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.

It's the bonfires revelers are known to set in the middle of the street that has the director of the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center issuing a warning.

"In particular, what I worry about is everybody is so close together that if someone catches on fire, for example, it may be difficult to get to them and what ends up being a celebration becomes a tragedy," said Dr. Bruce Cairns.

Chapel Hill police said about 12,000 people rushed Franklin Street after the Heels' Final Four win over Oregon Saturday night.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the bonfires set that night.

"On Saturday, I ran on Franklin Street with my mom who actually graduated in '82 when Jordan won," said Caroline Hall, UNC Senior.

Gathering to celebrate in the heart of downtown Chapel Hill has become a tradition, and in recent years, so has setting bonfires for fans to circle around and jump over the flames.

Cairns said after big Carolina victory celebrations, he ends up seeing about 10 to 15 burn injuries, some patients unaware for a couple of days that their burns have become infected.

"And it may be a third-degree burn, need to have surgery, certainly need to have antibiotics, maybe even come into the hospital," he said. "So, it ends up being an expense people didn't even think about, but they'll never forget."

The Town of Chapel Hill is reminding fans that bonfires are not only illegal but dangerous, urging everyone hoping to celebrate, to do so safely.

"I have a good feeling," said Chris Nowak, UNC Senior. "You just feel that sense of oneness with the whole campus and community. I just hope to be out there with everybody and having a good time."

