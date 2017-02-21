  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
NEWS

First-degree murder warrant issued for 16-year-old after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police said it happened during an argument.

By
ROXBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for a 16-year-old in Roxboro after a shooting in which Police Chief David L. Hess says he believes the man who died Monday evening was an unintended victim.

"The tragic loss of life tonight has forever impacted two families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families dealing with this senseless act," said Hess.

According to police, 20-year-old Cornell Torian was at Longhurst Park Monday around 5:30 p.m. when two people began arguing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During that argument police believe shots were fired and Torian was hit.

"About four shots. It was a pause, then I heard about four or five more," said Cheryl Helsel, who lives nearby.

The arrest warrant is for 16-year-old Richard Ronta Jackson Jr. of Leasburg.

Richard Ronta Jackson Jr.


"There's no point in trying to run from justice. We just want that person to come forward so that they can have the opportunity to tell us their side of the story, " Hess said.

Speaking with ABC11 Tuesday, Torian's mother said she is heartbroken.

"You know, he just didn't deserve to die. He had a baby on the way, you know? He didn't deserve to die," said Becky Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599 8345.

"Everybody that has something to do with it, everybody that was there, go to the police station, please," said Brooklyn.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingRoxboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Supreme Court hearing case of teen shot dead in Mexico by border agent in US
New immigration memos announce more than 15,000 new hires
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible'
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
More News
Top Stories
Furniture truck flips on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Police: Goldsboro robber returned to scene of crime
Watch: Raleigh driver has close call on I-40
Man shot during Garner robbery
2 Duke students robbed at gunpoint
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
Americans killed in Australian plane crash
Show More
David Cassidy fighting memory loss
30 days in, Trump's polls low, but supporters stand firm
Home warranties: Peace of mind or homeowner headache?
Jewish centers again receive phone threats across nation
Lee County residents call for commisioner to resign
More News
Top Video
Watch: Raleigh driver has close call on I-40
Man shot during Garner robbery
Americans killed in Australian plane crash
David Cassidy fighting memory loss
More Video