'Unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro

Roxboro Police Chief David L. Hess says he believes a man shot to death Monday evening was an unintended victim."The tragic loss of life tonight has forever impacted two families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families dealing with this senseless act," said Hess.According to police, 20-year-old Cornell Torian was at Longhurst Park Monday around 5:30 p.m. when two men began arguing.During that argument police believe shots were fired and Torian was hit.Police say they have a person of interest in the case, but have not identified him."The person of interest knows who they are and we do to. We ask that they peacefully turn themselves in so they can give their side of the story" Hess said.Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599 8345.