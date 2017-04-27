  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
United Airlines making changes after man dragged off flight

David Dao is seen on a United Airlines flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Jayse Anspach)

United Airlines released its report Thursday on the incident where a passenger was forcibly dragged off a plane earlier this month.

The report talks about what the airline did wrong and how it's going to fix it.

On April 9, passengers on board United Express Flight 3411 filmed fellow passenger Dr. David Dao pulled from his seat and dragged down the aisle after refusing to deplane to make room for four crew members who were commuting to their next assignment, a United Express flight in Louisville, Kentucky.

Flight 3411 was sold out and still at the gate at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport when the incident happened.

United has said it won't happen again and is now instituting several policy changes.

First, law enforcement officers will not remove customers from United flights unless it is a matter of safety and security.

Secondly, customers already seated on a plane will not be required to give up their seat involuntarily.

Next, compensation for voluntary denied boarding will be increased up to $10,000.

A "customer solutions team" will be established by June to provide gate agents with creative solutions. They'll explore putting passengers and flight crews on flights to nearby airports, using other airlines or ground transportation.

Gate agents will undergo additional annual training beginning in August on difficult situations like the incident earlier this month.

A new automated check-in process will be introduced later this year that will "gauge a customer's interest in giving up his or her seat on overbooked flights in exchange for compensation."

A new "in the moment" app will be launched for flight attendants by July and gate agents later this year that will allow them to give customers miles or other compensation the moment a disservice occurs.

Customers will be paid at least $1500 on any permanently lost bags.

And United is promising to reduce overbooking, particularly on smaller aircraft and the last flights of the day.

Many of the changes go into effect Friday.

