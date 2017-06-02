NEWS

Police investigating after baby reportedly abandoned in Charlotte

Police in the Charlotte area need help identifying this baby girl (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The mother of an baby reportedly abandoned in Charlotte has been identified, Charlotte Police said Friday afternoon, but the baby remains in DSS custody.

The mother was identified as Ya'kesha Monique Patterson, 29. Patterson is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man told authorities a mother abandoned her baby and never returned. The woman is telling police a different story.

Authorities received a call around 7 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Remount Road in Charlotte. A male caller said he met the mother around 9 p.m. Thursday while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive.

Authorities need help identifying this baby girl



Police said the mother and the 911 caller, who police say are known to each other, have told police conflicting stories.

While WSOC reporters were on the scene, the mother returned and was obviously distraught. She was upset that her baby has been handed over to the Department of Social Services, so she called 911.

She claimed the man she left her baby with is actually the little girl's uncle.

Police arrived and started talking to her. The situation appears to be a domestic situation, but police are continuing to investigate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedinvestigationCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Teen's rape accusation against high school football star divides town
More News
Top Stories
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Officials: Man dies in Wake County fire
Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
Officials: Repairs to keep Millbrook Road in Raleigh closed until Wednesday
Habitat for Humanity building 5 Durham homes in 1 week
It's National Doughnut Day! Celebrate with free ones
Show More
Brandy hospitalized after losing consciousness on plane
Officials: NC nightclub owner was having meth mailed
Contractors entering final phase of I-40 construction
Man killed in Fuquay-Varina crash on NC-55
House gives initial OK to North Carolina budget proposal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos