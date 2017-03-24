Urgent search on for 2 missing and endangered Fayetteville children

Genesis and Serenity Freeman are currently missing and are considered endangered, Fayetteville Police said Friday night.Their father, Tillman Freeman is currently in police custody where he has been charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect.Tillman Freeman refuses to tell law enforcement where the children are.The missing children are the center of a domestic-related incident between Freeman, 30, and his wife, who was at the hospital at the time it is believed the children went missing, police said.Fayetteville Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.