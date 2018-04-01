US identifies American service member killed by IED in Syria

RYM MOMTAZ
Two coalition personnel were killed and five were wounded in Syria by an improvised explosive device, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

A U.S. defense official confirmed that one of the two coalition service members killed on Friday was an American.

The American killed in the attack was identified as Master Sgt. Jonathan Dunbar, 36, from U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Dunbar joined the Army in 2005 and earned numerous award, including a bronze star and Army Commendation Medal. He served multiple tours in both Afghanistan and Iraq over the past 13 years.

Dunbar was born in International Falls, Minnesota, and graduated from high school in Austin, Texas. He was currently stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The other person killed was a member of the United Kingdom's armed forces, a spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense said.

The wounded received immediate care and were evacuated for additional treatment.

The incident occurred near Manbij, where the U.S. and its coalition partners have a small contingent of forces advising, training and assisting Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS. The U.S. has approximately 2,000 troops inside Syria overall.

Thursday's death of a U.S. service member marks the first American killed in Syria this year and the second American combat-related death this year.

On Jan. 1, Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was killed after being engaged by enemy small arms fire while on a dismounted patrol in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the U.S. lost seven Airmen after their HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter hit a power line and crashed near al Qaim in western Iraq.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Huge turnout for Easter Vigil Mass
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
UPDATE: Raeford Road reopens after vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Last round for Spanky's in Chapel Hill, new restaurant weeks away
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Show More
Missing for a month: Family pleas for helping finding Durham veteran
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly California crash
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
Why 2018 could be an especially deadly year for cops
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
More Photos