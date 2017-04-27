NEWS

U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in North Carolina

Ernest Eugene Reigh (U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a registered Florida sex predator who disappeared after he was released from prison in March, WGHP reports.

Ernest Eugene Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida. Officials think he might have gone to North Carolina or is on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

Reigh was convicted for sexually assaulting a girl younger than 12 in 1995. The victim was a student at the school where Reigh worked as an assistant.

Reigh reportedly forced the student to perform sexual acts for about two years, the release states. He was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts in 1996 and sentenced to state prison.

Reigh was released from prison on March 1. He failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and register his address. Detectives have been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public's help.

The U.S. Marshals consider Reigh a wanted absconded sexual predator with a history of carrying firearms.

Anyone with information on Reigh's whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at (305) 710-7395 or Task Force Officer Brady at (954) 707-2457.

