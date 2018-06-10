US-North Korea summit: Live updates

7: 15 p.m. EDT /7: 15 a.m. Singapore
It's Monday morning now in Singapore - where it's 12 hours ahead of Washington/East Coast time. And in a little more than 24 hours, President Donald Trump is slated to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a high-stakes meeting between leaders of two nations with a history of tension and threats over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
That meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Singapore, which will be Monday night for the U.S. We haven't been told much about the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader but may get more as the summit gets closer.
ABC's Jordyn Phelps reports from Singapore:
The White House has yet to put out an official schedule of the president's meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, but two meetings are expected.
Following Trump and Kim's choreographed first handshake, there is expected to be an initial meeting of a very small group of people. The meeting could even be as intimate as a direct one-on-one between Trump and Kim, with only their translators in attendance. At most, Secretary of State of Pompeo will accompany President Trump in this first encounter.
There will then be a second expanded bilateral meeting at which the fuller U.S. and North Korean delegations are expected to be present.
Both Trump and Kim arrived earlier Sunday and are staying in hotels less than half a mile apart.
The White House says that on the flight to Singapore the president spent time meeting with his staff, reading materials and preparing for his meeting with Kim. Joining him are Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and chief of staff John Kelly and National Security Advisor John Bolton. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is on the trip as well and we can expect to hear from her at some point.
Kim, meanwhile, arrived in Singapore with his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and Kim Yong Chol, the senior adviser who visited Trump at the White to hand-deliver a letter from Kim a little more than a week ago when the summit was still in doubt about Trump abruptly canceled it.
