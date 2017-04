U.S. service member killed in Mosul. pic.twitter.com/KA1wdlicvU — Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) April 29, 2017

A U.S. service member has died in the line of duty, CNN reports.According to a statement from the anti-ISIS coalition, the service member died from wounds they sustained from an explosive device blast outside of Mosul, Iraq, on Saturday.The victim's identity has not yet been released.