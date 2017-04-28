NEWS

US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan (WTVD) --
The Pentagon has released the names of two U.S. Army soldiers killed while battling ISIS in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, died in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. A third soldier was wounded.

Sgt. Rodgers was a Ranger Team Leader. Sgt. Thomas was an Anti-Armor Specialist. Both were assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Ga.

They were on their third deployment to Afghanistan.

Rogers was from Bloomington, Illinois and Thomas from Kettering, Ohio.

The area where they died is the same district in Afghanistan where an American soldier was killed earlier this month and where the massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) bomb was dropped on April 14.

The Pentagon said the soldiers were hit when they came under attack during a raid against insurgents with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. On behalf of all U.S. Forces and our coalition partners, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and fellow service members of our fallen comrades."
