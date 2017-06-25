USPS worker accused of selling pot on the job

CHICAGO --A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is in jail after authorities discovered he was allegedly delivering a lot more than letters and magazines on his Chicago route.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Christopher Baxter was formally charged Saturday with one felony count of manufacturing or delivering cannabis.
A Cook County judge ordered Baxter held on $100,000 bail and on Sunday he remained in custody.
Prosecutors say that postal service inspectors were conducting surveillance on Baxter when they saw the 36-year-old mail carrier make a number of hand-to-hand drug deals while he was on duty. They alerted Chicago police and after Baxter admitted to police that he had a "pound of weed," officers found marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags and a heat sealer inside his postal bag.
US Postal Service Office of Inspector General released a statement Sunday saying, "The vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel are dedicated, hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination who would never consider engaging in any form of criminal behavior. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and when a postal employee betrays that trust of the American people, the special agents of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General vigorously investigate these matters as we did in this instance and work with local, state and federal prosecutors to hold accountable those employees who violate that public trust."
