ANIMAL CRUELTY

Virginia man pleads guilty to killing eagle that ate fish from pond

A bald eagle sits in a tree overlooking the Raccoon River, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Gray's Lake Park in Des Moines, Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NORFOLK, Virginia --
A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle because he was upset that the bird was taking fish from his pond.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 62-year-old Allen Thacker of Smithfield pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful taking of a bald eagle.

Prosecutors say Thacker admitted in court documents to shooting the eagle and then running over it with an all-terrain vehicle because he was mad the bird was hunting in a pond on his property.

They say Thacker first tried to scare the eagle away with a warning shot and killed the bird when that didn't work.

Thacker faces a maximum punishment of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when he's sentenced in October.

Thacker's attorney did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbald eaglecrimeshootinganimal crueltyVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty in shooting dog death
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
More animal cruelty
NEWS
Trump defends son as 'high-quality person' after Russia email release
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Raleigh family loses home to fire
Slain NYPD officer 'died a patriot,' mayor says at funeral
Man arrested in connection with Rocky Mount shooting
More News
Top Stories
Offered Russian aid to 'incriminate Hillary,' Donald Trump Jr. wrote 'I love it'
Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham
Man arrested in connection with Rocky Mount shooting
Raleigh family loses home to fire
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Police: Woman sets man on fire, puts fire out with urine
NC couple welcome twins after losing 2 sons in crash
Show More
14-year-old electrocuted when phone drops in bathtub
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Five arrested in alleged human trafficking investigation
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
I-Team: Sky's the limit for NC's budding hemp industry
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos