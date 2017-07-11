NORFOLK, Virginia --A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle because he was upset that the bird was taking fish from his pond.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 62-year-old Allen Thacker of Smithfield pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful taking of a bald eagle.
Prosecutors say Thacker admitted in court documents to shooting the eagle and then running over it with an all-terrain vehicle because he was mad the bird was hunting in a pond on his property.
They say Thacker first tried to scare the eagle away with a warning shot and killed the bird when that didn't work.
Thacker faces a maximum punishment of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when he's sentenced in October.
Thacker's attorney did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.