Virginia State Police trooper shot, suspect manhunt ongoing

RICHMOND, Virginia --
Virginia State Police say a manhunt continues following a shooting in Richmond that left a trooper seriously injured.

State Police officials say the trooper was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday while approaching a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street. Officials tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting happened after a state trooper special agent and Richmond police officer approached the car within a public housing development.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle fired a shot and ran. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was detained.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says officers "were just having a conversation with the individuals when the state police special agent was shot."

In a tweet, Gov. Terry McAuliffe asked for prayers for the trooper.

