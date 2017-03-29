JIMMY V

Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State

EMBED </>More News Videos

Someone spray painted the Jimmy V statue on NC State's campus (ABC11 Photographer/Jeff Hinkle)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Crews are working to clean spray paint off the statue of former N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano.

N.C. State officials are aware of the issue and are investigating.

Last September, the university unveiled statues of four legendary coaches, including Valvano, better known as Jimmy V.

While the head coach at NCSU, Valvano's team won the 1983 national title against improbable odds.

Valvano is not only remembered for running up and down the court seemingly in disbelief and looking for someone to hug after winning the game against the heavily-favored Houston Cougars, but also for his inspirational speech ten years later at the ESPY Awards, given less than two months before his death from bone cancer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsvandalismjimmy vnc stateRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JIMMY V
Fittingly, in New York, Valvano honored as ACC legend
Run a marathon and help fight cancer
V Foundation launches new fundraising campaign
10th Annual Jimmy V Week for Cancer Research underway
More jimmy v
NEWS
Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens: Report
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
Coverage you can expect on UNC in the Final Four
US military opens investigation into Mosul airstrike
More News
Top Stories
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
GOP leaders meet with Gov. Cooper over HB2 repeal talk
Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble
Shots fired near Capitol Hill, suspect in custody
NCDOI: Retired insurance agents targeted senior citizens
Show More
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in Durham crash
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
Teens' killings in burglary may test 'stand your ground' law
Train collides with SUV in Harnett County
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
More News
Top Video
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
GOP leaders meet with Gov. Cooper over HB2 repeal talk
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
Gunfire preceded Durham crash, police say; 5 hurt
More Video