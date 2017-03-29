Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State

Crews are working to clean spray paint off the statue of former N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano.N.C. State officials are aware of the issue and are investigating.Last September, the university unveiled statues of four legendary coaches, including Valvano, better known as Jimmy V.While the head coach at NCSU, Valvano's team won the 1983 national title against improbable odds.Valvano is not only remembered for running up and down the court seemingly in disbelief and looking for someone to hug after winning the game against the heavily-favored Houston Cougars, but also for his inspirational speech ten years later at the ESPY Awards, given less than two months before his death from bone cancer.