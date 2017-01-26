NEWS

Vehicle hits student near Wake County middle school

EMBED </>More News Videos

A car hit a student outside of Daniels Middle School in Raleigh (Chopper 11 HD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wake County Public School System spokesperson confirmed a student was hit by a car outside of Daniels Middle School in Raleigh after school Thursday.

Officials have not released the child's condition.

Our reporter on the scene was told it happened on Oberlin Road. The child's guardian was reportedly with the child and witnessed the accident happen.

WCPSS said the student was walking off of the property to be picked up at the end of the school day. The child's guardian was waiting in the carpool lane, giving directions, and that's when the child was hit.

The student was taken to the hospital; no further details were given.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is received.
Related Topics:
newschild injuredpedestrian struckRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Claims He 'Agreed' to Cancel Meeting With Mexican President Next Week After Scrapped Visit
What's at Stake When President Trump Meets With UK Prime Minister
Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
Person dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Stories
Sources: Coach K meets with Duke players, bans them from locker room
Crash shuts down I-40 westbound closed in Durham County
Trump wants Mexico import tax to pay for border wall
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Border Patrol chief out day after Trump fence decree
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
Person dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
Show More
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan moved to Atlanta rehab center
Mexican president says he has canceled his trip to DC
Dentist legally changes name to keep practice on top
Missing VA mother, 2 kids found 'safe and sound' in NC
More News
Top Video
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Program to offer free genetic testing for NC newborns
Study shows students safer, staying in school longer
More Video