Vehicle hits student near Wake County middle school

A Wake County Public School System spokesperson confirmed a student was hit by a car outside of Daniels Middle School in Raleigh after school Thursday.Officials have not released the child's condition.Our reporter on the scene was told it happened on Oberlin Road. The child's guardian was reportedly with the child and witnessed the accident happen.WCPSS said the student was walking off of the property to be picked up at the end of the school day. The child's guardian was waiting in the carpool lane, giving directions, and that's when the child was hit.The student was taken to the hospital; no further details were given.