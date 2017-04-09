The Physician's Assistant History Society dedicated a memorial garden to honor U.S. Veterans and active-duty PAs during a ceremony that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the profession.Ken Ferrell, the last surviving member of the first PA graduating class at Duke University, was one of the distinguished physician assistants from around the country that attended the dedication in Durham on Saturday."I am humbled and delighted to see how the profession has progressed over the years," said Ferrell. "With all the uncertainty in healthcare, I would hope that an occasion such as the 50th anniversary would encourage PA programs to find ways to accept more military veterans. The Veterans Memorial Garden is a lasting testament to those who have and continue to serve our country.The memorial garden, described as a place for reflection, is located at the Eugene A. Stead, Jr. Center for PAs.