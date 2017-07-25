FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --A behavioral healthcare clinic dedicated to veterans and their families has found a home in Fayetteville.
The Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic marked their grand opening Tuesday with a special ceremony featuring Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Kyle White.
White survived a rocket propelled grenade blast in Afghanistan but battled Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when he returned home.
"I did that when I was active duty military," said White. "I got the help I needed. Got my recovery plan and its a big part of why I'm here today."
For other service members finding help hasn't always been that easy.
"I got my mental health treatment outside the VA and used my own insurance just to get my treatment because, for whatever reason, I didn't feel comfortable going to the VA," said Navy veteran Doc Todd. "Not that there's anything wrong with them, but I think this provides options and it's going to touch people that may not have been touched otherwise. 70 percent of veteran suicides happen outside of the VA."
The Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic located on Village Drive is one of 25 planned facilities across the country. Its other locations have already treated more than 3,300 people; One-third of them were military dependents.
Family is a huge emphasis at Cohen. With group and play therapy rooms the idea is to make all ages feel welcome and comfortable.
"As we know, especially in a tight community like here in Fayetteville, families share that hardship," said White. "They share those highs and lows and then they're dealing with that service member when they come home."
Though the clinic boasts free to low-cost services, officials said the most important perk is same day service.
"Same day service is a big deal," said Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, CEO Anthony Hassan. "We have unfortunately 20 veteran suicides a day, so when someone needs help, we need to be available."
For more information about Cohen Veterans Network, visit their website.