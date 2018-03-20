  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Victims of package bomb blasts include father, rising star student

A father of a young girl and a teenage orchestra star were the two victims killed in the package bomb blasts that rocked Austin, Texas.

Friends and acquaintances of Anthony Stephan House and Draylen Mason, the man and teenager who were killed in the first and second blasts, are speaking out about their contributions to their community.

Two women, one in her 40s and another in her 70s, were injured in the two blasts on March 12, but their names have not been publicly released.

Police have residents in Austin, the state's fourth-biggest city, on alert as they have warned residents to call in any suspicious or unexpected packages for fear of subsequent bombings.

Anthony Stephan House, 39

The first victim in the package was 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

Local newspaper The Austin-American Statesman reports that he had an 8-year-old daughter and a graduate of Texas State University.

He worked as a project manager for Texas Quarries until February 2017, a spokesperson for the company told ABC News.

House was killed an hour after a blast was reported at his home in north Austin at 6:55 a.m. on March 2.

Police initially ruled the death suspicious, though they have since connected it to the two subsequent blasts that took place at other residences in Austin on March 12.

Draylen Mason, 17

Friends and associates have described Draylen Mason as a rising star who was active in his community and had a future of music studies ahead of him.

Mason stood out in 2013, when then-city council member Mike Martinez met him after the student won a writing contest with his essay on racial profiling.

Martinez posted a picture of he and Mason on Facebook after news of Mason's death in the first March 12 blast, writing that his essay "was so insightful and mature for such a young man."

Mason was also involved in a youth orchestra program called the Austin Soundwaves, which caters to underserved children in East Austin.

Doug Dempster, the dean of the College of Fine Arts and the University of Texas-Austin, said that faculty from the school regularly teach in the program and "I've been watching Draylen blossom in the program for the last few years."

"He was a remarkably and precociously talented bass player whose talents developed enough through the program for him to audition into top music schools," Dempster said in a statement.

Dempster said that Mason was set to start as a freshman at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas next year.

"The loss of any child is heartbreaking. The loss of a child with such conspicuous ambition, talent and determination is the cruelest kind of heartbreak. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teachers, and fellow students," he wrote.

Austin police said Mason's mother, whose name they did not publicly disclose, was injured in the blast as well and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos