Video appears to show bullying at a Wake County high school

Instagram video appears to show bullying incident at Wake Forest High School (Instagram)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A viral video is causing concern at a Wake County high school.

The video posted on Instagram appears to show an altercation between two students at Wake Forest High School.

It shows a student being grabbed by his backpack and thrown backwards while walking down a crowded hallway.

The person who shared the video said the student who pulled the other to the floor was defending himself against racial harassment that school leaders haven't dealt with.

A change.org petition referencing the incident has more than 1,300 signatures. A protest is also reportedly planned at the school Monday.

ABC11 has reached out to Wake County Public Schools for comment.
