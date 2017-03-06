A viral video is causing concern at a Wake County high school.The video posted on Instagram appears to show an altercation between two students at Wake Forest High School.It shows a student being grabbed by his backpack and thrown backwards while walking down a crowded hallway.The person who shared the video said the student who pulled the other to the floor was defending himself against racial harassment that school leaders haven't dealt with.A change.org petition referencing the incident has more than 1,300 signatures. A protest is also reportedly planned at the school Monday.ABC11 has reached out to Wake County Public Schools for comment.