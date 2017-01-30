NEWS

Video shows auxiliary bishop being attacked by parishioner

EMBED </>More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan is in Newark, New Jersey with the very latest.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Dramatic new video shows an auxiliary bishop being attacked in the middle of a Mass in New Jersey.

The incident happened at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Saturday, during a Mass to honor baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Reverend Manuel Cruz was knocked to the ground, and the man who threw the punch was arrested.

Police say Charles Miller got up from his pew, walked silently up to the altar and punched Rev. Cruz in the mouth. Miller was immediately tackled by police officers and taken into custody.

"It was a very hard punch," witness Raymond Tidwell said. "And I think if the police officer wasn't there, he would've done more damage. And we're glad this guy didn't have a gun or a knife."

Cruz was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren't considered serious.

Investigators have not yet released a motive for the attack. Miller was charged with assault.

The Mass marked the recent anniversary Clemente's death on New Year's Eve in 1972. He was killed in a plane crash while trying to bring supplies to the earthquake-ravaged country of Nicaragua.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Related Topics:
newscatholic churchattackhall of fameNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama 'Fundamentally Disagrees' With Discrimination Based on Religion
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Trump's Immigration Order Faces New Challenges Following Tumultuous Weekend
Woman charged after 2-year-old found wandering naked
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Obama releases statement on recent protests
Franklin Graham endorses Trump refugee ban
No evidence of foul play in death of Charles Shackleford
Woman charged after 2-year-old found wandering naked
Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'disturbing'
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Show More
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
SC tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
Man flags down deputy, gets arrested
7 dogs found shot, killed along rural NC road
Trump to Announce Supreme Court Nominee Tuesday Night
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'disturbing'
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome receives award
More Video