Randy Tompkins says he's not a hero, though police dashcam video tells a different story. (WLS)

DIXON, Ill. --
Randy Tompkins says he's not a hero, though police dashcam video tells a different story.

On Friday, he and his wife were in Dixon when they spotted a car in the wrong lane, headed for their truck.

Tompkins got out, jumped through the open window of that car and brought it to a stop. The driver was suffering a seizure.

"I was praying that he wasn't going to hit the gas, you know, cause obviously I had to jump through his window," Tomkins said. "I just did it so fast that I didn't even think about it, I just did it."

Tompkins says he's seen others have seizures and knew right away what was happening. He plans to reach out to the man in a few days.
