GARDEN CITY, SC (WTVD) --A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach near the Garden City pier just south of Myrtle Beach has gone viral.
Cody Kinzer, from King, North Carolina, spotted the sharks while he was walking on the pier. The video shows at least three sharks swimming extremely close to shore.
Kinzer was in Myrtle Beach on vacation with his family.
Since it was posted to Facebook by Myrtle Beach Getaway Tuesday evening, the video has been viewed more than three million times, shared over 58,000 times, and has over 12,000 comments, as of Wednesday afternoon.