Video shows 4 who tried to rob Brier Creek restaurant

Raleigh Police are looking for help identifying four suspects who tried to rob a restaurant in December.It happened about 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 9, at the Great China restaurant at 7851 Alexander Promenade Place in Brier Creek.Police released video of the crime Tuesday. Though the camera is mounted above the register, and the angle makes it difficult to clearly see faces, the voices and movements of the suspects can be clearly heard and seen.Police said that during the incident, three of the suspects remained in the front of the business while a fourth went into the kitchen area, where a struggle ensued with an employee.Seeing the struggle in the kitchen, one of the suspects in the front of the store fired a gunshot into the kitchen. All four suspects fled after the shot was fired.Four employees were in the restaurant when the crime occurred.No one was struck by the gunfire.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.