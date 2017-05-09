NEWS

VIDEO shows girl, 9, attacked by kangaroo at safari park in Alabama

Girl, 9, attacked by kangaroo: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on May 9, 2017. (WPVI)

MADISON CO., Alabama --
A 9-year-old girl is recovering from a kangaroo attack at a safari park in Alabama.

Jennifer White recorded her daughter Cheyenne interacting with the animal on Saturday.

The video shows the kangaroo reaching its head and arms through the fence.

It grabs the screaming child by her hair, and appears to bite her head.

Cheyenne's mother says her little girl now has 14 stitches.

"I don't want it to happen to someone else's kid, because they may not be as fortunate as my daughter was," White said.

There are signs posted near the kangaroo pen warning customers to be careful.

But White says the park owners should do more to protect visitors.

A federal investigation is underway.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
