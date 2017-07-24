NEWS

VIRAL VIDEO: 'Fit' toddler does burpees poolside

A video of a toddler showcasing an impressive fitness routine by the poolside has gone viral. (WTVD)

BOISE,Idaho (WTVD) --
A video of a toddler showing off her impressive/envious fitness skills has gone viral.

The video, titled "the Burpee Baby is back," shows 2-year-old Keeley working out poolside in Boise, Idaho.

The fit toddler star-jumps, burpees, and then fearlessly jumps into pool - before getting back out to repeat the regime all over again.

The best part? Her whole routine is done with a smile.

The viral video was shared by Keeley's mother and fitness blogger Ashley Roberts.

Roberts, whose Instagram is dedicated to fitness, body positivity, and the empowerment of women, shared the video to her account saying, "The burpee baby is back! Just doing some burpee pool jumps on a hot summer day!"



Roberts' original video has over 12,000 views on Facebook, but a version shared by mass re-post Facebook account Be Fit Motivation has racked up more than 640,000 views.

We're certain of one thing, Keeley's work out routine is putting us all to shame!

Storyful contributed to this post.
