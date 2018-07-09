Virginia mom's disappearance 'suspicious': Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
A Virginia Beach woman mysteriously vanished over one week ago and police have deemed her disappearance "suspicious."

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, 39, was last seen in Virginia Beach the night of July 1.

"Due to the uncharacteristic behavior of Bellamy being away from her infant children and not showing up to work her disappearance is considered suspicious," the Virginia Beach Police Department said July 5.

Gamboa's car -- a 2015 Ford Focus -- was found on July 3 parked next to a dumpster in Virginia Beach about 4 miles away from where she had last been seen, police said.

Gamboa's friends and family gathered Saturday to search and hand out fliers, according to ABC affiliate WVEC.

"My sister would never leave her children," Charisse Gamboa, who lives in California, told WVEC. "She does love life. She loves her family."

Charisse Gamboa said she is desperate to find her sister before her 40th birthday on July 16, reported WVEC.

Bellamy Gamboa is described as having brown eyes and black hair, police said. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).
