WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --There's a campaign underway in Wake County to make a difference in the lives of hungry children.
Generosity Feeds, a nonprofit group that helps the hungry across the nation, has a partnership with the Kerr Family YMCA in north Raleigh. Together, with the help of about 300 volunteers, both organizations built 10,000 meals from ingredients that can be assembled later in Wake County homes.
Organizer Stefani Klabunde brought the organization with her when she moved from Washington, D.C. to Wake County and saw the need for action by Generosity Needs.
"10,000 meals that will stay local in the Triangle," she told ABC11 on Saturday morning. "So, we'll have meals go to the Tri-Area Food Bank as well as some different schools in the north Raleigh area."
Saturday's hundreds of volunteers included a group from the Bridges and Beyond nursery school in Wake Forest, the first group to finish its assignment.
"I think each table was setup with about 10 boxes of 25 meals in each box," said Debi Lilenthal of the nursery school. "So, we did a good share!"
Young volunteers also got some valuable life lessons, according to Lori Lewis of Bridges and Beyond: "Being involved everywhere, accepting everybody, doing what we can to help others. So, it's right with our mission! We've had a blast helping others, it's been a lot of fun!"
Those who missed the opportunity to help others Saturday can look forward to another opportunity with a click of a mouse.
"Go to communityfeeds.org and click on Donate," Klabunde said, adding that the donation can be made directly on that site.
Those who want to have a serious hands on experience can look forward to another chance, date and time to be announced.
"We will do it again, that's for sure," Klabunde said. "The turnout, the enthusiasm, the response from the community has been overwhelming!"