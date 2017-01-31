NEWS

Wake County authorities investigating three convenience store robberies

Han-Dee Hugo's on SW Maynard Road in Cary. (ABC11 Photojournalist Jim Schumacher)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities across Wake County are investigating a string of early morning convenience store robberies.

The first incident was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Han-Dee Hugo's at 103 SW Maynard Road in Cary.

Authorities tell ABC11 that a man wearing a ski mask, a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect did not display a weapon, but the clerk complied, police said. The man then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About an hour later, a second robbery was reported at the Circle K at 4019 Davis Drive in Morrisville.

The suspect reportedly did not show a weapon and asked for money.

Then around 4 a.m., Raleigh police were called about a robbery at the Circle K in the 8500 block of Harps Mill Road.

In that incident, the suspect also reportedly did not show a weapon, but had his hand in his coat pocket.

It is unclear if the three incidents are related.

ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

