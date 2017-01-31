Authorities across Wake County are investigating a string of early morning convenience store robberies.The first incident was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Han-Dee Hugo's at 103 SW Maynard Road in Cary.Authorities tell ABC11 that a man wearing a ski mask, a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.The suspect did not display a weapon, but the clerk complied, police said. The man then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.About an hour later, a second robbery was reported at the Circle K at 4019 Davis Drive in Morrisville.The suspect reportedly did not show a weapon and asked for money.Then around 4 a.m., Raleigh police were called about a robbery at the Circle K in the 8500 block of Harps Mill Road.In that incident, the suspect also reportedly did not show a weapon, but had his hand in his coat pocket.It is unclear if the three incidents are related.ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.