Wake Co. team steps in solidarity after racist Snapchat

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Sanderson High School step team showed their support for another Wake County team whose performance was marred by racist Snapchat post.
On April 28, the Apex Friendship High School step team performed for the school. One of the dancers later saw a Snapchat post by one of her white classmates -- a photo of the team's performance with a caption referring to them as slaves.
READ MORE: Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
The Snap read, "Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom. Circa 1864."
NEW AT 11: When a white student posted this racist Snapchat pic of black classmates at a Wake Co high school, students demanded action. pic.twitter.com/DRE4efAhsK— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 2, 2017
Thursday, the Sanderson Spartans showed their support by releasing a motivational video of their own step team.
Incredible message of support from @SpartanTweets to @apexfriendship. Racism has no place in our schools. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cspfftNP3s— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) May 4, 2017
"We just want to give a special shout-out to Apex Friendship High School's step team," one student said.
"And we just wanna let y'all know, keep your heads up, and keep steppin'!" another student said.
Apex Friendship High's Principal said the student who posted the picture was identified and disciplined.
The Wake County superintendent met with the NAACP on Wednesday following this racially-charged incident in Apex. Read more about that here.
