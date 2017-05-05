NEWS

Wake Co. team steps in solidarity after racist Snapchat

The Sanderson High School Step Team shows support for Apex Friendship High School (Credit: Wake County Public Schools via Twitter)

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Sanderson High School step team showed their support for another Wake County team whose performance was marred by racist Snapchat post.

On April 28, the Apex Friendship High School step team performed for the school. One of the dancers later saw a Snapchat post by one of her white classmates -- a photo of the team's performance with a caption referring to them as slaves.

READ MORE: Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post

The Snap read, "Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom. Circa 1864."



Thursday, the Sanderson Spartans showed their support by releasing a motivational video of their own step team.


"We just want to give a special shout-out to Apex Friendship High School's step team," one student said.

"And we just wanna let y'all know, keep your heads up, and keep steppin'!" another student said.

Apex Friendship High's Principal said the student who posted the picture was identified and disciplined.

The Wake County superintendent met with the NAACP on Wednesday following this racially-charged incident in Apex. Read more about that here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdanceracismsnapchattwitterRaleighApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
People share their 'pre-existing health condition' stories on social media after House passes health care bill
Navy SEAL first US combat death in Somalia since 1993
Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies
Maine man accused of having sex with dog and killing it
Sex assault reported on NC State's campus
More News
Top Stories
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies
Man robs SunTrust Bank in Durham
North Carolina beaches report more jellyfish
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
Maine man accused of having sex with dog and killing it
Show More
Driver slams into downed tree in Durham
Navy SEAL first US combat death in Somalia since 1993
Driver killed in early morning Fayetteville crash
Cooper vetoes bill limiting NC farm nuisance damages
Sex assault reported on NC State's campus
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for May
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos